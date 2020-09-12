1 hour ago - Science

The 639-year music program

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

The music book at the organ in the church of St. Burchardi in Halberstadt, Germany. Photo: Jens Wolf/picture alliance via Getty Images

Hundreds of people assembled at a church in Germany on Sept. 5 to hear an organ change chord.

The big picture: The organ at the church of St. Buchardi is playing the composer John Cage's Organ/ASLSP (As Slow as Possible), which is meant to take 639 years — so long that last week's chord change was the first in nearly seven years.

How it works: The performance began on Sept. 5, 2001, on the avant-garde composer's 89th birthday.

  • True to its title, the composition is meant to be played incredibly slowly — so slowly, in fact, that the rest Cage wrote to begin the performance was so long that the first actual organ pipe chords weren't heard until Feb. 5, 2003.
  • A compressor in the church's basement blows air into the organ to create continuous sound, though when a chord change occurs — like on Sept. 5 — it's done manually.
  • At its current rate of performance, the piece will conclude in the year 2640.

Details: You can see and listen to the chord change here.

Context: The very conception of the piece is a hopeful one, that despite the existential challenges of modern life there will still be human beings to play the composition and listen to the organ hundreds of years into the future.

  • The same spirit animates other futurist monuments like the 10,000-Year Clock, which is being built by the Long Now Foundation in a mountain in Texas. The clock is designed to tick for 10 millennia, its chimes occasionally ringing with a new melody.

What to listen to: The next chord change at St. Buchardi is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022. Book your tickets now.

Jim VandeHei
1 min ago - Politics & Policy

A screaming, spreading wake-up call

Drone's-eye view: Two people hold hands while walking through a mobile home park destroyed by fire Thursday in Phoenix, Ore. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

All the biggest threats to America — most of them predicted, if not known well in advance — are unfolding before our eyes, in real-time, in unmistakable ways.

Why it matters: It's as if God or the galaxy, or whatever you believe in, are screaming for politicians and the public to pop our bubbles and pay attention — believe our eyes.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Science

How partisan media influences natural disaster response

Signs about mandatory evacuations in Florida before Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new study finds that partisan conservative media led to "hurricane skepticism" among Trump voters before Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, discouraging evacuations.

Why it matters: As the divided response to the coronavirus pandemic underscores, how we view the world politically is increasingly determining how we view the threat of natural catastrophes. With extreme weather on the rise, that's a dangerous recipe.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:15 a.m. ET: 28,525,510 — Total deaths: 916,348 — Total recoveries: 19,249,373Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:15 a.m. ET: 6,445,960 — Total deaths: 193,036 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
