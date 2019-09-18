The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced nearly $60 million in federal grants to 8 automated driving projects in 7 states.
Why it matters: The projects will help communities gather significant safety data that will be shared with the agency to help shape future regulations on self-driving cars.
"The Department is awarding $60 million in grant funding to test the safe integration of automated vehicles into America's transportation system while ensuring that legitimate concerns about safety, security, and privacy are addressed."— Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
The funding program attracted more than 70 applicants, including cities, states and local transit authorities, universities and research centers.
Of note:
- 3 projects, in Texas, Iowa and Ohio, will focus on rural applications of automated driving.
- Virginia Tech received two grants, totaling $15 million.
