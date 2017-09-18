 52% of the world does not have internet access - Axios
52% of the world does not have internet access

Illustration: Sam Jayne / Axios

A new UN report on the state of broadband says 1.5 billion more people use the internet today than in 2010, but 52% of the world's population still lacks access. Of people without internet, 62% live in Asia and the Pacific Islands, and 18% in Africa.

  • "Men outnumber women in terms of Internet usage in all regions of the world."
  • China has the biggest internet market, with 700 million users.
  • The global average internet speed is 7.2 megabits per second. South Korea has the fastest internet at 28.6 Mbps. To compare, Nigeria has one of the slowest speeds with 1.5 Mbps.

Why it matters: The global "digital divide" risks becoming a "digital chasm" as the poorest nations continue to be disconnected from the rest of the world, the report says.

Industry to Trump: Keep Obama climate policy

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The world's biggest air conditioning and chemical companies are urging President Trump to defend one of his predecessor's landmark climate policies. So far it's working.

Why it matters: The policy, to phase down greenhouse gases emitted from refrigerants in appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators, is the only Obama-era climate policy Trump hasn't targeted for repeal. Companies, led by global chemical makers Honeywell and Chemours, are lobbying the administration to defend a regulation and support a global treaty on the issue, according to industry officials, administration officials and others involved in the issue.

The bottom line: Companies have spent millions complying with the policy and other similar standards around the world over the past several years — and they don't want that money to go to waste. To the industry and administration, this is more about financial investments than it is climate change. That makes it surprisingly non-controversial compared to the Paris climate deal.

One industry, mostly united

The industry backs a global treaty to phase down the refrigerants, which contain powerful greenhouse gases called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs.

Led by the Obama administration, world leaders in Kigali, Rwanda, agreed last October to amend the Montreal Protocol to phase down emissions of HFCs. First created 30 years ago to fix the hole in the Earth's ozone layer, that treaty is now achieving its goal.

The Kigali amendment, as it's known, has faced little political pushback compared to the Paris climate deal, which Obama entered into unilaterally and which Trump has said the United States is abandoning.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a vocal critic of the Paris accord, has not commented about this issue publicly much, if at all.

"We are very quick to distinguish the Montreal Protocol from the Paris climate deal," said Kevin Fay, executive director of the Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy, an industry trade group representing companies like Honeywell, Arkema, Carrier and Johnson Controls.

In his discussions urging the administration and Republican lawmakers to back the policy, Fay says he references President Ronald Reagan, who signed the Montreal Protocol in 1988 and is someone Trump admires. "It's Reagan-era environmental policy done right," Fay says.

David Stevenson, who directs energy issues at the Caesar Rodney Institute, a free-market think tank in Delaware, is the conservative movement's voice opposing the Kigali amendment.

"The Montreal Protocol is about ozone reduction, not climate change," said Stevenson, who served on Trump's team helping with the transition at EPA. "I think the administration just hasn't really looked at it too closely, and it has gotten some comments from businesses that want to keep it in place."

The reasons the industry supports the KIgali amendment are not about climate change, but business certainty.

"It really was just a matter of wanting to have one global process rather than having a patchwork of regulations that they would have to comply with," said Francis Dietz, a vice president at The Air Conditioning Heating & Refrigeration Institute. That association represents 90% of U.S. air conditioning manufacturing and 70% of the global industry.

The big picture: This is the most aggressive example of how different types of industries are urging Trump to use caution with his regulatory rollback, in the name of business certainty. Some executives in the fossil fuel and electric power sectors are urging the administration not to issue wholesale repeals of several regulations, including a rule cutting carbon emissions from power plants.

Legal test

In February, Justice Department lawyers defended in court an Environmental Protection Agency rule phasing out certain uses of refrigerants that emit HFC's, at the behest of most companies in the industry. A divided three-judge panel of the D.C. federal appeals court ruled against EPA in August and in support of two companies arguing the agency overstepped its authority.

The administration now has to decide by Friday whether it will seek a rehearing to the full court. That decision will test whether it backs a policy most regulated companies support, despite the president's rhetoric opposing regulations and dismissing climate change. An EPA spokeswoman would not say what the agency plans to do.

"Honeywell -- and many other American companies, particularly in the heating and cooling industry -- have made significant investments based on that [EPA] standard," A Honeywell spokesperson said. "To pull that back now unfairly creates damage to U.S. industry, and threatens U.S. leadership on a global level."

Honeywell, which along with Chemours intervened in the case in support of EPA, is probably going to seek a rehearing. The two companies are working together on researching refrigerants. Chemours is also considering appealing, a spokesperson said. The industry associations also support appealing. The Natural Resources Defense Council, another intervenor, plans to appeal.

Spokespeople for the two companies that filed the lawsuit, Arkema and Mexichem Fluor, declined to comment.

Stay tuned

Because the Kigali amendment is part of the legally binding Montreal treaty, the Senate must vote on whether to ratify it. The State Department needs to first send it over. A department spokeswoman said there is no update.

The industry is in no rush, given the hyperpartisan nature of Washington these days. The amendment agreed to in Kigali is likely to go into effect for the countries that have signed it in January 2019.

"Would it be in our best interest for us to deal with that prior to then?" asked Fay of the Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy. "Yes."

SoftBank's big Uber deal rests on governance

Gene J. Puskar / AP

Ever since news first leaked that SoftBank was in talks to acquire a stake in Uber, most of the coverage has revolved around numbers. For example, perhaps the deal would be mostly secondary at a $40 billion valuation with a $1 billion primary slug at $70 billion. Or maybe that secondary price is now up to $50 billion. The reality right now, however, is that dollar details are secondary to governance, per multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Leverage: While CEO candidate Meg Whitman tried using the hiring process as a forcing mechanism to change Uber's board composition and voting rights structure, new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is using the SoftBank deal. It may be a smart strategy, but it's no surer of a bet than was Whitman's gambit.

Key issue: A lot of this revolves around three board seats controlled by former CEO Travis Kalanick, which are the same three seats at the middle of an arbitration process between Kalanick and Uber's largest outside shareholder, Benchmark Capital.

Particularly given that Uber's board would need to accommodate at least one representative from SoftBank (Masa? Ron Fisher? Marcelo Claure?) and still needs to make room for an independent chair. If Kalanick and Benchmark can't iron out their differences soon, it's possible that Khosrowshahi and SoftBank will be hostage to the arbiter's timeline. And, remember, Benchmark has the votes to block a SoftBank deal.

Okay, some numbers: SoftBank has told Uber that it wants a minimum ownership stake of 17.3% and a maximum of 22%.

Capital sources: A lot of SoftBank's investment would likely come via its Vision Fund, which has guidelines against doing ride-hail deals. That language, however, was basically inserted to protect the Saudi PIF's massive investment in Uber, so Saudi PIF can effectively waive it (particularly if PIF's Yasir Al-Rumayyan gets that book value primary, which lets him save face back home). It's also worth noting that the 17.3% floor would include investments from both Dragoneer and General Atlantic, with continuing talk that Tencent and Didi Chuxing could also play roles.

Would Google Ventures sell? This one depends on who you talk to, particularly in light of Alphabet's talks to plug $1 billion into Lyft. Multiple sources say GV, which made the Uber investment, has little interest in divesting, but this decision might be made a few pay rungs higher.

For the record: I was on stage with SoftBank's Deep Nishar on Saturday at HBS, but he didn't really want to talk about any of this (natch). He did, however, take some issue with my framing of SoftBank's transportation investment strategy.

Bottom line, via source: "Everyone says they're not selling. GV says it's not selling. Benchmark says it's not selling. Travis says he's not selling. Until governance gets worked out and there is a final price set, it's all posturing."

Hurricane Maria takes aim at islands devastated by Irma

A radar view of Hurricane Maria. Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Maria, now a Category 2 storm, is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane later today as it bears down on Caribbean islands already ravaged by Hurricane Irma, per the National Hurricane Center.

  • In its path: Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Saint Maarten are all under a hurricane watch with Maria expected around mid-week — part of a host of watches and warnings around the Caribbean's Leeward Islands.
  • The effects: Potentially a Category 4 storm by the time it hits the islands, Maria could dump around a foot of rain, along with strong winds and a massive storm surge.
  • Not a surprise: National Geographic points out that — though this hurricane season was forecast to be more active than usual thanks to atmospheric and thermal conditions — it's not exactly out of the ordinary for the Atlantic.
Trump: "Bureaucracy and mismanagement" holding UN back

President Donald Trump speaks while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley watch during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Photo: Seth Wenig / AP

President Trump, in his first appearance at the United Nations headquarters in NYC Monday, criticized the group for falling short of its full potential due to "bureaucracy and mismanagement." Key quotes:

  • "[We are] not seeing results in line with this investment" into the organization.
  • We need to ensure that no one member country "shoulders a disproportionate share of burden, and that's military and financially."
  • The entire system needs to be reformed "to find ways the UN can be better at development, management, peace and security."
Later today: Trump will hold separate talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Northrop paying $7.8 billion for missile-maker Orbital

Source: Orbital ATK/BusinessWire

Northrop Grumman has agreed to acquire Orbital ATK, a Virginia-based rocket and missile maker, for around $7.8 billion in cash (not including $1.4 billion of assumed debt). The $134.50 per share price represents a 22% premium over Friday's closing price.

  • Why it's a big deal: Because this is the M&A version of never letting a good (or horrifying) crisis go to waste. Northrop hadn't made a major acquisition in 15 years, instead directing its cash toward things like share buybacks, but rising nuclear tensions and related federal expenditures prompted an exception. This purchase also could be viewed as the second domino in defense industry consolidation, following United Technologies' recent $30 billion deal for Rockwell Collins.
  • Bottom line from Bloomberg: "The Orbital acquisition expands Northrop's product line-up in areas such as rocket propulsion, composites and munitions. The contractor is competing with Boeing Co. to develop the next ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile defense system in the U.S., a program that could be worth as much as $85 billion."
Michael Flynn's family sets up a legal defense fund

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

Michael Flynn's family has set up a legal defense fund to help pay for the "the enormous expense" of legal bills that the former White House national security advisor is racking up thanks to his central role in the federal government's Russia investigation, per Politico.

  • Flynn's brother and sister, who told the AP back in July that they were in the early stages of starting the fund, said they are reaching out to Flynn's "supporters, veterans, and all people of goodwill" to help ensure their brother can properly defend himself.
  • The fund will not accept donations from foreign governments or money related to President Trump's campaign or business.
  • Flynn thanked his siblings on Twitter Monday morning. He also shared a link to the fund.

Go deeper: Michael Flynn, Jr., has also reportedly become a focus of the Russia probe.

Lindsey Graham to Breitbart: “Bernie-Care” is coming

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Saturday that "Bernie-Care" is coming, and urged Americans concerned about the Affordable Care Act to call up their senators and congressmen to vote for the repeal bill he and Sen. Bill Cassidy have sponsored. Graham described that bill described as "Bernie Sanders' worst nightmare." More from Graham's radio interview with Breitbart:

  • Americans will either repeal the ACA or be stuck with Bernie-Care, which Graham calls "full-blown single-payer socialism."
  • On the Republicans considering voting "no": "If you're not for this, then you really got to wonder whether or not you're a Republican."

His bottom line: "This is not about repealing and replacing Obamacare. This is about stopping a march towards socialism... this is the last best chance we will have to act and end Obamacare and stop Bernie-Care."

Senators at odds with tech over trafficking

Photo illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal are on a collision course with Silicon Valley's giants over a bill that would allow victims to sue sites that facilitate sex trafficking.

Internet companies say it will endanger their business models by sending them down a slippery slope to being liable to user content. Portman and Blumenthal, not surprisingly, disagree. They talked with Axios last week about the bill and their disagreements with tech, and their hope that they still might be able to find common ground with the Valley.

Why you'll hear about this again: This debate is heating up as the Senate Commerce Committee convenes a Tuesday hearing on the bill featuring defenders and opponents of the proposal. Some corporations in tech and media — like Oracle and 21st Century Fox — have endorsed the proposal in recent weeks.

What's the pitch you're making to your colleagues?

  • Portman: "I just gave a little talk to some colleagues and I just said that it is a national embarrassment that we permit people to be sold online in the 21st Century in America, and it's increasing. … It's a very simple message."
  • Blumenthal: "I haven't found colleagues really pushing back with any degree of enthusiasm. It's more, you know, 'What I've heard is…," and then [you say], "But these are kids sold online." And at that point it's sort of game over on the intellectual side. Now, politically, [tech companies are] very powerful. They have a lot of sway, and in my view they should be regarded as potential allies, not adversaries."

Why do you think tech companies feel that they can say they're not going to work with you on this?

  • Blumenthal: "I have to confess I don't know. There is in the culture a sense of freedom and autonomy. An adverseness to any sort of government intervention or interference."

Do you mean the culture of Silicon Valley?

  • Blumenthal: "Well, I don't know whether it's the culture of Silicon Valley or libertarian culture, but just an adverseness to any sort of intervention."

On the idea the law would broadly hurt web companies:

  • Portman: "You have to actually be participating in it. So it's not enough to say, just I knew it was happening on my website, in order to be subject to this you have to know about it and be involved with it. … But again, it''s in the context of, for those folks you cover everyday in Silicon Valley, they need to open their eyes and see what's happening."
  • Blumenthal: "When they talk about 'Oh my goodness, lawsuits, deluge of lawsuits.' You have to be a victim or survivor. … And that's a very limited group of people."

On the critique that companies would have to stop their current anti-trafficking efforts because it might make them legally vulnerable:

  • Blumenthal: "Now, if you're participating with law enforcement, prosecutors are not going to take action against you if you are truly cooperating. And for some limited period of time, if in fact you are cooperating in good faith, and survivors are aided, that would be a defense to a civil lawsuit as well."
  • Portman: "The other part of this is you know there's a Good Samaritan provision in the [current] law, and we purposely keep that provision in the law for the companies you're talking about. If you're the prosecutor, that's a total defense right there."

On having major companies say they aren't interested in moving the legislation over the line:

  • Blumenthal: "I think that's just the opening to the conversation. … These are people who don't like this crime any more than we do. They're parents, they're citizens, they're human beings. I mean, they have a company to run, but — and I may sound naive — but I think it's still possible to reach some common ground or at least address some of their concerns."

On the possibility that liability protections could be included in a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement:

  • Portman: "The last thing we want to do is export the part of [the current law] that provides an immunity for sex trafficking. … We've talked to [the United States Trade Representative] at some length about it."

What's next?: The lawmakers said they don't expect to try to attach their bill to legislation that funds the armed services — as has been speculated — instead opting to proceed through the standard process of vetting the bill through hearings and markups. They'd like to resolve the issue by the end of the year. "I think we're gaining a lot of momentum, I really do," Portman said. A similar bill in the House is considered harsher, and has not attracted as much attention as the Senate proposal.

Trump loomed large over the Emmys

Sean Spicer appears at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Photo: Phil McCarten / Invision for the Television Academy via AP

Sean Spicer wheeled onstage at last night's Emmys behind an SNL mobile podium: "This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period — both in person and around the world."

Jon Favreau of Pod Save America tweets: "Harvard fellowships, Emmy appearances, huge speaking fees: there's just gonna be no penalty for working in Trump's White House, huh?"

"Politics Win Big: TV shows reflecting current events are lauded during the ceremony, and stars onstage get in digs at Trump," by L.A. Times TV Critic Lorraine Ali:

"Subtext became text when issues of race, gender and national politics, long a part of Hollywood awards shows, took center stage."

  • Host Stephen Colbert, in his opening monologue: "You can't deny that every show was influenced by Donald Trump in some way, ... All the late-night shows, obviously. 'House of Cards.' The new season of 'American Horror Story.' " Pause. 'And of course next year's Latin Grammys, hosted by Sheriff Joe Arpaio.'"
  • "The winner in the drama category was 'The Handmaid's Tale,' a Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian tale in which America becomes an theocracy in which dissidents are executed and all women become property."
  • Inside the after-parties.

Emmy moments: "It was also about diversity and new voices, with notable wins, among others, for Sterling K. Brown, the first black actor in nearly 20 years to win for lead actor in a drama; for Lena Waithe, the first black woman to win for comedy writing, and Donald Glover, the first black director to win the comedy award (and best actor, too.)"

"Stories about women won big: 'Big Little Lies,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Veep' won the top three categories. But there was a notable paucity of Latino and Asian winners."

How Graham-Cassidy redistributes federal money

Data: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

There's a lot of skepticism in Washington over whether the latest Affordable Care Act repeal bill, proposed by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, can pass. One of the many reasons is that a lot of Republican senators' states — particularly those that expanded Medicaid — would lose a lot of money.

Quick take:

  • Alaska is among the losers here, and it's hard to see Sen. Lisa Murkowski getting on board with this bill or this process.
  • Same goes for Sen. Susan Collins.
  • Sen. Rand Paul has said he's a no. Sen. John McCain was a "no" last time, largely on process grounds. The process hasn't changed. And this bill would hurt his state.
  • Two of those "no" votes would have to flip to "yes" — by the end of the month — for this bill to pass. And that's just the Senate.
Trump's lawyers overheard debating Russia probe

"President Trump's legal team is wrestling with how much to cooperate with the special counsel, ... an internal debate that led to an angry confrontation last week between two White House lawyers," the N.Y. Times' Peter Baker and Ken Vogel write at the top of column 1:

  • "At the heart of the clash is an issue that has challenged multiple presidents: ... how to handle the demands of investigators without surrendering the institutional prerogatives of the office of the presidency."
  • "Trump's aides said they were scrambling to respond to [Mueller] requests to avoid a subpoena that might make it look as if the White House was not cooperating."
  • "The debate ... has pitted Donald F. McGahn II, the White House counsel, against Ty Cobb, a lawyer brought in to manage the response to the investigation."
  • "Cobb was overheard by [Vogel] discussing the dispute during a lunchtime conversation with John Dowd, ... [Trump's] his personal lawyer ... at ... BLT Steak, not far from the White House and a few doors down from The Times's office."
  • "Cobb was heard talking about a White House lawyer he deemed 'a McGahn spy' and saying Mr. McGahn had 'a couple documents locked in a safe' that he seemed to suggest he wanted access to. He also mentioned a colleague whom he blamed for 'some of these earlier leaks,' and who he said 'tried to push Jared out.'"
  • More quotes from Ken's lunch.
