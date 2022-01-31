468 Capital raises $400 million to back European startups

VC firm 468 Capital has raised $400 million for its second seed-stage fund focused on European startups, and American ones with a connection to Europe.

Why it matters: The past year has been a record year for the European startup market, even attracting unprecedented levels of American venture capital.

It previously raised about $200 million (€170 million) for its first fund in mid-2020.

The firm is led by D2iQ co-founder Florian Leibert, former Global Founders Capital managing partner (and Rocket Internet board member) Alexander Kudlich, and former GFC partner Ludwig Ensthaler.