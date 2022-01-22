Sign up for our daily briefing

Why 401(k) rollovers are so annoying

Neil Irwin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If you happened to change jobs recently, you may have tried to transfer your retirement account from your former employer into an Individual Retirement Account or your new employer's 401(k) plan. If so, you probably encountered a bureaucratic gantlet — and you're not alone.

Why it matters: Kludgey processes around retirement account transfers result in people losing track of their funds, giving up important tax advantages, or otherwise disadvantaging themselves and being less prepared for retirement.

The exact problems that people encounter vary depending on the firms involved in a transfer and some luck. But they can include:

  • Needing to make phone calls or fax documents to even start a transfer.
  • A sluggish process where the old brokerage sends a new brokerage a check in the physical mail, creating delays and risking the check gets lost.
  • More elaborate processes involving faxes and notaries and other nonsense for people just trying to hold on to their own hard-earned savings.

People therefore face a tradeoff of either dealing with these hassles every time they change jobs, or ending up with multiple small accounts at different asset managers come retirement time.

Why is it this way? There is nothing preventing asset management firms from creating more seamless rollover processes among themselves, Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize, a firm seeking to fix these problems, told Axios.

  • But in practice, money management firms have little incentive to put much effort into making it easier to transfer money to another firm.
  • "It's not to say that they're deliberately trying to keep your money in their firm, but if you have a technology budget that has to be allocated, the first thing to focus on is not 'how do I make it easy to take money out of my institution.'"

The hot and not-so-hot job growth centers

Neil Irwin
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

The hard math behind America's labor shortage

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, the pandemic has created unusual temporary labor market dynamics. But in the bigger picture, the 2010s were a golden age for companies seeking cheap labor. The 2020s are not.

The big picture: In the 2010s, the massive millennial generation was entering the workforce, the massive baby bo0m generation was still hard at work, and there was a multi-year hangover from the deep recession caused by the global financial crisis.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Advocates fret Roe v. Wade's 49th anniversary could be its last

Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Inc

As Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion access in the U.S., advocates warn the ruling is "more at risk now than ever."

The big picture: The Supreme Court in December heard a challenge to a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban that could throw Roe's survival into question, or at least narrow its scope.

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated" — Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations, CDC finds.
  2. Vaccines: The case for Operation Warp Speed 2.0 — Teens and adults missed 37 million vaccinations during COVID — Team USA 100% vaccinated against COVID ahead of Beijing Olympics — Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America.
  3. Politics: Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates — Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" by Biden on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute — WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year — Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults.
  5. Variant tracker
