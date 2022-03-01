3D "holoportation" for the masses

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

3D "holoportation" for the masses

Jennifer A. Kingson

Jennifer give the PORTL holoportation device a try. Photo: Clifford A. Sobel

A company called PORTL that lets you beam a lifelike, real-time image of yourself into its vending-machine-size box has introduced a lower-budget miniature version, potentially bringing video calls to American living rooms.

Why it matters: For consumers seeking better alternatives to Zoom and FaceTime, there's the PORTL M — or mini — a 2-foot-tall rectangular device that can receive a curiously intimate (if tiny) walking, talking image of a faraway loved one.

  • It'll also be good for gaming, fitness classes, telemedicine and displaying NFTs, its makers say.
  • The larger version, which is about 7 feet tall, won an innovation award at CES this year and has been "doing tons of rentals for trade shows and conventions, experiential events," says David Nussbaum, PORTL's CEO.
  • Glamorous engagements could include "holoporting" Super Bowl players into CBS Sports studios for live interviews.
David Nussbaum, CEO of PORTL, being beamed into his larger product — the PORTL Epic 2 —  and showing off his newer, smaller model, the PORTL M. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson/Axios

For more quotidien uses, the larger PORTL, which costs around $100,000, has been snapped up by banks and other companies that want to use it for interoffice communications and as an alternative to business travel, Nussbaum tells Axios.

  • Colleges are using it to beam in lessons from teachers to classrooms.
  • The medical community is using it to holoport 3D images of surgical procedures to students and doctors.

Driving the news: The household-size PORTL M, available for presale at about $2,000, can be seen in action this month for the first time at SXSW, where people will be able to try it out.

  • "It's everything that the big one is, squeezed down into little Mike-Teavee-Willy-Wonka-sized, bite-sized, fun-sized," says Nussbaum.
  • Children are "going to love playing games on it," he said. "And it comes off the stand and hangs on the wall, so it is a beautiful display for your artwork."
  • Anyone shown on it "will have all of the shadows and reflections and all the volumetric effects needed to make it look like they're kind of floating inside of the device."

What's next: PORTL has introduced a mobile app that will eventually let TikTok users, YouTubers, Instagrammers and others create content for the unit.

The back story: Nussbaum founded PORTL three years ago, in part so that his kids in L.A. could have a more meaningful relationship with their East Coast grandparents: "I thought, 'Wouldn't it be cool if Grandma beamed into our home?"'

  • He also envisions the PORTL M as great for military families and incarcerated people.
  • "There's a place for Zoom and a place for physically getting on a plane and traveling, but there's a lot of room in between."

Erica's thought bubble: Sure, video calls get the job done, but they’re far from ideal. They do a poor job of recreating what it’s really like to be in a meeting: It's easy to tune out, there are awkward silences, and there's no way to read body language.

  • For remote and hybrid work, creating more lifelike ways for people to virtually “be” somewhere will be hugely important.
  • Imagine how much more attention your manager would command as a hologram than as a Zoom square.

Go deeper: "Holoportation" lets you beam yourself anywhere

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Walls closing in on Russia's propaganda machine

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has finally pushed Western institutions to crack down on Russian state-backed media outlets like RT, Sputnik and TASS, which have long served as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.

Why it matters: Russia seeded the war through disinformation spread by its state-backed media channels. It still relies on those networks to spread disinformation beyond its borders and to sell the war as a success domestically.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck, author of Markets
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

The West ramps up the pressure on Putin's inner circle

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

As broad-based sanctions cripple the Russian economy, the West is also ratcheting up economic pressure targeted at the country's oligarchs — known for their splashy yachts, big-name investments and piles of dark money squirreled away around the globe.

Why it matters: Some of these wealthy Russians may have a measure of influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Europe are hoping that if they squeeze the oligarchs, the oligarchs may pressure Putin. In the longer term, going after hidden Russian wealth could curtail the power of Putin and his circle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Inside the Smiths' hunt for cash

Photo Illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photos: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justin Smith, the former head of Bloomberg Media, and Ben Smith, the former New York Times media columnist, have approached some of the biggest names in media in an effort to raise $20-30 million to launch a news organization by fall of 2022, according to people they've pitched.

Why it matters: The Smiths, who tell investors they'll burn through $50 million in cash before breaking even, have approached Bob Iger, Michael Bloomberg and Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective, sources tell Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow