3 more people died climbing Mount Everest yesterday

3 climbers died of exhaustion while descending Mount Everest on Thursday, bringing the total number to seven deaths this week, as overcrowding plagues the world's highest peak, the BBC reports.

Details: Overcrowding has resulted from a record number of permits issued by Nepal as well as good climbing weather, per the New York Times. Due to the crowds, climbers are being exposed to high altitudes, wind and cold for longer, which could potentially be contributing to the deaths. This week's seven deaths is more than the total for all of last year, per the BBC.