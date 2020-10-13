16 hours ago - Economy & Business

3. Minority-led SMBs turn to digital tools because of lack of funding

Small businesses owned by minorities were more likely to make the most out of digital tools during COVID-19, according to the Digitally Driven study.

Why it’s important: These minority-owned businesses that quickly adapted to the new normal and have a higher comfort level with digital tools have become more focused on long-term business goals through the pandemic.

Minority groups are leading the digital drivers’ category – those who are early adopters and are constantly deploying new technologies to scale their businesses.

Among digital drivers:

  • 46% are Black-owned businesses.
  • 41% are Latino-owned businesses.
  • 38% are Asian-owned businesses.

The challenge: The study found that minority-owned businesses were roughly half as likely as white-run businesses to have received aid through public loans like PPP.

What this means: Despite being digital drivers, minority-owned SMBs have been the hardest hit by COVID-19 and are not receiving the funding needed to deploy their strategies.

The new small business lifeline: digital tools

Businesses leaders confirmed one fact about our shared new normal at the first of three Google virtual Small Business Matters Roundtable events on Thursday: COVID-19 has made it essential for small businesses to digitize their operations once and for all.

Why it’s important: 93% of U.S. small businesses to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) felt an immediate downturn in customer demand, hours of operation and employee headcounts, a newly published Connected Commerce Council (3C) report in partnership with Google found.

First things first: The digital safety net for SMBs post-COVID

Jack Ward, President of 3C, during Google's virtual Small Business Matters Roundatable.

85% of SMBs say COVID-19 made them rethink their approach to digital tools.

Why it’s important: SMBs that are using digital tools, technology services and have access to online marketplaces are more likely to have survived the early days of COVID-19 and become resilient because of it, said Jake Ward, President of the Connected Commerce Council (3C).

4. SMBs need more time

Capital and technical assistance are critical, but so is time.

Why it’s important: Thought leaders agreed that knowing or having access to the technology is not enough if these businesses don’t have the time to actually implement those technological strategies.

