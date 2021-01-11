Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.

  • Pelosi has said she would bring the resolution to the House floor for a vote on Tuesday if it failed to get unanimous support Monday.
  • At that point, the resolution gives Pence 24 hours to respond.

President Trump has nine days left in office, but Pelosi said he "represents an imminent threat" to the constitution and democracy.

  • "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats on Sunday.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi tells lawmakers to be ready to return to D.C. next week over Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Thursday. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democratic lawmakers in a letter released Saturday night to "be prepared to return" to Washington, D.C., next week.

Why it matters: Although Pelosi did not specifically mention plans to instigate proceedings to impeach or remove President Trump from office over last Wednesday's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, she said, "There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President."

Axios
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Reports: Pence to attend Biden's inauguration

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, per multiple reports Saturday.

Why it matters: It's a major break from President Trump, who said Friday he won't attend.

