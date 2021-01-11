House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images
House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.
Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.
- Pelosi has said she would bring the resolution to the House floor for a vote on Tuesday if it failed to get unanimous support Monday.
- At that point, the resolution gives Pence 24 hours to respond.
President Trump has nine days left in office, but Pelosi said he "represents an imminent threat" to the constitution and democracy.
- "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats on Sunday.