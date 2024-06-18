Skip to main content
Celtics clinch first championship in 16 years

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks to clinch the 2024 NBA Finals.Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to clinch a record 18th NBA title on Monday evening.

The big picture: The Cs' stifling defense and a combined 52 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the team to a 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks to cap off the NBA Finals.

Why it matters: The win ends a 16-year drought for the Celtics, during which All-Star caliber players failed to bring the team all the way.

  • It cements Tatum and Brown's status as a legendary duo and could be the start of a new era of dominance for the team.

Stunning stat: With their 18th championship, the Celtics broke the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most titles in NBA history.

MVP: Brown was named the Finals' most valuable player, but was quick to deflect praise onto his co-star.

  • "It was a full team effort and I share this with my brothers. And my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me all the way."

What they're saying: "It's a surreal feeling. We did it," an emotional Tatum said immediately after the game. "We did it! Oh my God, we did it."

What's next: The Celts will raise an 18th championship banner into the rafters of TD Garden.

  • But first, get ready for a parade. Details should emerge in the coming days.
