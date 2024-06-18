Celtics clinch first championship in 16 years

Jaylen Brown holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks to clinch the 2024 NBA Finals.Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to clinch a record 18th NBA title on Monday evening. The big picture: The Cs' stifling defense and a combined 52 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the team to a 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks to cap off the NBA Finals.

Why it matters: The win ends a 16-year drought for the Celtics, during which All-Star caliber players failed to bring the team all the way.

It cements Tatum and Brown's status as a legendary duo and could be the start of a new era of dominance for the team.

Stunning stat: With their 18th championship, the Celtics broke the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most titles in NBA history.

MVP: Brown was named the Finals' most valuable player, but was quick to deflect praise onto his co-star.

"It was a full team effort and I share this with my brothers. And my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me all the way."

What they're saying: "It's a surreal feeling. We did it," an emotional Tatum said immediately after the game. "We did it! Oh my God, we did it."

What's next: The Celts will raise an 18th championship banner into the rafters of TD Garden.