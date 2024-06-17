Clean buses of the future

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Solar panels will power a hydrogen electrolyzer for clean transit buses in Montgomery County, Md. Computer rendering: Courtesy of AlphaStruxure

A Maryland county just north of Washington, D.C., is embarking on an ambitious effort to provide clean, sustainable public transit — even to the point of installing a microgrid for its own electricity and hydrogen fuel production. Why it matters: Self-sufficient energy systems, or microgrids, are emerging as an important clean energy tool for communities, businesses and government agencies.

Microgrids operate independently of the main grid like a sustainable island, ensuring uninterrupted power.

That's crucial if you're trying to run a fleet of electric or hydrogen-powered buses.

Driving the news: Under Montgomery County's plan, an existing transit center near Rockville will become the nation's largest self-sustaining bus depot.

It will have on-site green hydrogen production powered by solar energy, plus battery energy storage.

By 2035, the depot is expected to accommodate 200 zero-emissions buses, most of which will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The depot's solar panels will also support electric bus charging.

The big picture: In 2021, Montgomery County adopted an aggressive climate action plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2027 and 100% by 2035.

The plan calls for transitioning its nearly 400 diesel buses to zero-emissions versions over the next decade.

Between the lines: Around 75% of the new buses will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells because they have a longer range and can refuel faster than battery-electric models.

Today's electric buses are limited to routes of about 125 miles, Michael Yambrach, chief of the county's Office of Energy and Sustainability, tells Axios — but some local routes are as long as 300 miles.

Batteries, charging technology and software are improving, Yambrach acknowledges. "But if you wait until things settle out, you're going to be behind the 8 ball."

By preparing to handle both electric and hydrogen buses, the county will remain flexible as technology evolves, Yambrach adds.

How it works: The 5.5 megawatt bus depot project, designed and operated by microgrid company AlphaStruxure, includes solar panels, electric bus chargers, battery energy storage and a hydrogen electrolyzer.

The solar panels and battery will supply energy to the electric bus chargers and power the electrolyzer, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen molecules through a process called electrolysis.

That locally produced hydrogen will be used by the new fleet of fuel-cell buses.

By the numbers: AlphaStruxure will handle the microgrid financing, construction and operation through its "energy as a service" business model.

It then will sell power to the county under a "multi-decade" agreement.

Follow the money: A hydrogen bus costs about $1.3 million, vs. $500,000 for a diesel bus, but maintenance and operating costs are expected to be cheaper — 31 cents per mile vs. 85 cents, Yambrach says.

Both AlphaStruxure and the county are tapping federal clean energy incentives wherever possible.

A nearly $15 million federal grant, for example, will pay for the electrolyzer and the first 13 hydrogen buses.

What's next: It's a phased plan, with microgrid construction happening over the next 18 months.

The first buses powered by locally-produced green hydrogen should be rolling by 2026.

Share this story.