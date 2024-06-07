A group of over 100 former federal prosecutors and federal agents on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken, asking that the U.S. government "step up its efforts" to secure the release of crypto executive Tigran Gambaryan from a Nigerian prison, Axios has learned. Why it matters: This increases pressure on the State Department, one day after it received a similar letter from 16 members of Congress.

Catch up quick: Gambaryan is a U.S. citizen, head of financial crime compliance at Binance, and a former special agent with the Internal Revenue Service.

He traveled to Nigeria after the country accused Binance of contributing to a crash of the local currency. After arriving, he was arrested and charged with such crimes as tax evasion and money laundering.

His supporters argue that Gambaryan is a scapegoat at best and political prisoner at worst.

This includes the letter signees, many of whom worked with Gambaryan on investigations ranging from drug trafficking to child pornography.

Nigerian officials have defended their actions.

What they're saying: The letter stresses that Gambaryan is being held at a prison that has "historically housed Nigeria's worst criminals," and that he's been denied adequate medical care (despite recently collapsing in court, possibly due to malaria).

They write: "A former U.S. federal agent has been effectively held hostage in deplorable conditions for nearly three months by a foreign power in an apparent attempt to compel his employer to settle a matter that does not implicate him."

Behind the scenes: The letter was spearheaded by Katie Haun, a former federal prosecutor and current crypto venture capitalist, as part of a broader coalition seeking to secure Gambaryan's release.

Read the letter, via DocumentCloud: