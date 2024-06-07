Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Technology

📊 Climate change seen as mounting health threat

The bar chart displays a survey of 1,042 adults conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2024, showing their expectations for the upcoming summer's extreme weather compared to the previous year. 36% believe it will be on par, while 37% believe it will be somewhat or a lot worse. 12% say it will be somewhat or a lot better, and 15% say they're not sure.
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Two-thirds of Americans see climate change as a threat to human health, and most are bracing for a summer of extreme weather they expect will be as bad as or worse than last year, according to the latest Axios/Ipsos American Health Index.

The big picture: There's a perception that last year's record heat, wildfires, floods and other extreme weather events created a new baseline.

By the numbers: 5% of Americans identified climate change as today's top threat to public health, ranking ahead of COVID-19 and alcohol abuse — but far behind perennial fears like the opioid crisis (24%), obesity (18%) and mental health (16%).

  • 36% expect this summer's extreme weather to be similar to last year's, while about the same proportion said they think it will be worse.

Between the lines: Those expectations are shaded by partisanship and other factors.

  • Democrats (51%) were far more likely than Republicans (21%) to say they expect this summer to be worse.
  • Hispanics and people living in the West were also likelier to see things getting worse.

