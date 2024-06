1. Cuba's census has been delayed until next year due to lack of funding, statistics office head Juan Carlos Alfonso told news agency EFE yesterday.

The census, which in theory should be carried out every decade, has been delayed since 2022.

Alfonso said it's very likely the next count will show an increase in poverty and inequality and that the population will have dropped due to emigration.

2. A major rift is brewing in Ecuador between President Daniel Noboa and Vice President Verónica Abad, who have been publicly trading barbs the past two weeks.