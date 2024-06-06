PR professionals abandon X for LinkedIn

Data: Muck Rack; Chart: Axios Visuals LinkedIn has toppled X (formerly Twitter) as the most useful social media platform for public relations professionals, according to Muck Rack's latest State of PR report. Why it matters: Twitter historically served as a key resource for both journalists and communication professionals, but the usability of the platform has been questioned since Elon Musk took over in 2022.

By the numbers: Muck Rack surveyed 1,116 public relations professionals from April 4 to May 10, 2024, and found that most viewed LinkedIn as the social media platform they valued most — more than X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok combined.

61% planned to increase their LinkedIn use, while only 15% planned to focus more on X and 11% on Facebook.

Zoom in: X previously was the second most used platform for pitching reporters — behind email — per the report.

Now only 10% of PR professionals report using X for outreach, below even phone calls and text messages.

Zoom out: With TikTok's fate in jeopardy, other social media platforms are moving in on short-form video.

LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-style video feature, with the hope of enticing more young creators.

Meanwhile, Facebook has developed a professional mode, has put a greater emphasis on short-form video (with Reels) and has made it easier for users to share video content through direct messaging.

Yes, but: TikTok's influence remains. The platform has grown in importance among PR professionals by 8% year-over-year, per the report.

What they're saying: "Our research found that communicators are using social listening tools and prioritizing platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to build comprehensive PR strategies," said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack.

"In order for brands to build trust and reach audiences where they are, integrating social media with earned media is necessary. Whether sharing news or thought leadership or tackling a crisis, we can no longer think of them as two separate channels with separate approaches."

