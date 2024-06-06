Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's new on Netflix, Tubi, Peacock, Max, BET+, Prime Video and Paramount+. What we're watching: The Netflix reality universe combines to crown another couple the "perfect match," a new documentary explores sexuality and gender in nature and a new reality show featuring OnlyFans stars premieres.

Worthy of your time: Use Axios' streaming optimizer to save money without missing your favorite shows.

"Perfect Match" season 2 — Available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: The show that combines finding love with daily challenges is back with standouts including Harry Jowsey ("Too Hot To Handle"), Jessica Vestal ("Love Is Blind") and season one winner Dom Gabriel.

What they're saying: "I came [on the show] hoping to find love, but I knew that something I would enjoy was the competitions," Micah Lussier ("Love Is Blind") told Axios.

"It was fun to be able to take the edge off from the stress of dating and literally play."

"Queer Planet" — Available now on Peacock

State of play: This new documentary covers nature's LGBTQ+ community with scenes that explore sexualities and genders in animals and plants.

Behind the scenes: The 90-minute film includes commentary from scientists including an ornithologist, primatologist, entomologist, mycologist and several biologists.

"House of Heat" — Available now on Tubi

My thought bubble: Tubi stirs the pot by introducing a reality show about a house full of OnlyFans creators while also humanizing the taboo occupation.

"Hit Man" on Netflix

Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Adria Arjona ("Father of the Bride") star in this rom-com about a New Orleans professor who falls for a criminal during his undercover assignment as a hit man. Available Friday

Fun fact: This film was inspired by the story of a real professor in Houston who posed as a hit man for the cops.

"Clipped" on Hulu

Laurence Fishburne and Ed O'Neill star in this new series based on ESPN's "30 for 30" podcast about the Los Angeles Clippers and their disgraced former owner Donald Sterling. Available now

"Am I OK?" on Max

This 2022 film starring Dakota Johnson and directed by comedian Tig Notaro follows a woman questioning her sexuality after her longtime friend reveals she's moving to a different country. Available now

"Sweet Tooth" season 3 on Netflix

This is the last season of the Emmy-winning series based on Jeff Lemire's DC comic book series. Available now

"Incision" on BET+

Brandee Evans ("P-Valley") stars in this dark thriller that follows a medical resident infiltrating an illegal organ harvesting ring after discovering they are responsible for her sister's death. Available now

"Counsel Culture" on Prime Video

Nick Cannon hosts a new talk show for men about mental health, toxic masculinity and modern dating. Available now

"How To Rob a Bank" on Netflix

This documentary explains how pre-med student Scott Scurlock became Seattle's most prolific bank robber during the '90s. Available now

"Marlon Wayans: Good Grief" on Prime Video

In this stand-up special filmed at Harlem's iconic Apollo Theater, Wayans balances comedy and grief while discussing the recent loss of his parents. Available now

"Let the Canary Sing" on Paramount+

Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood ("Laurel Canyon") directs this new film about the rise, career and advocacy of pop superstar Cyndi Lauper. Available now

Driving the news: Lauper just announced a 23-city farewell tour.

"Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" on Hulu

The rivalry between fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent in Paris during the '70s is depicted in this new biopic series. Available Friday

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" season 17 on Paramount+

This new season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates a series of mysterious murders with the help of a notorious serial killer. Available now

"Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn" on Netflix

Koy talks about aging and being a "zaddy" in his fifth Netflix comedy special. Available now

"Queenie" on Hulu

This new series is based on the award-winning novel by Candice Carty-Williams. Available Friday

"Transformers: EarthSpark" season 2 on Paramount+

"Weird Al" Yankovic, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Richard Ayoade guest-star in the new season of this animated kids show. Available Friday

