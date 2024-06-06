Here's what's new on Netflix, Tubi, Peacock, Max, BET+, Prime Video and Paramount+.
What we're watching: The Netflix reality universe combines to crown another couple the "perfect match," a new documentary explores sexuality and gender in nature and a new reality show featuring OnlyFans stars premieres.
The intrigue: The show that combines finding love with daily challenges is back with standouts including Harry Jowsey ("Too Hot To Handle"), Jessica Vestal ("Love Is Blind") and season one winner Dom Gabriel.
What they're saying: "I came [on the show] hoping to find love, but I knew that something I would enjoy was the competitions," Micah Lussier ("Love Is Blind") told Axios.
"It was fun to be able to take the edge off from the stress of dating and literally play."
Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Adria Arjona ("Father of the Bride") star in this rom-com about a New Orleans professor who falls for a criminal during his undercover assignment as a hit man. Available Friday
Fun fact: This film was inspired by the story of a real professor in Houston who posed as a hit man for the cops.
This 2022 film starring Dakota Johnson and directed by comedian Tig Notaro follows a woman questioning her sexuality after her longtime friend reveals she's moving to a different country. Available now
Brandee Evans ("P-Valley") stars in this dark thriller that follows a medical resident infiltrating an illegal organ harvesting ring after discovering they are responsible for her sister's death. Available now