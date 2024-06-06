Data: Vivid Seats; Chart: Axios Visuals The average ticket price on Vivid Seats for the 2024 NBA Finals is $1,459. Why it matters: That's 33% more expensive than last year's Finals series, according to the ticket marketplace.

By the numbers: The best deal (the get-in, or lowest, price) on Vivid Seats for Game 1 at TD Garden in Boston is $640, and Game 3 at American Airlines Center in Dallas is $708.

Zoom out: Finals games are 50% more in-demand in Dallas than in Boston this season.

And that doesn't even count travel costs. Fans are traveling over 600 miles on average for the title series, up almost 50% than last season, Vivid Seats reports.

Between the lines: There are many storylines that make this game highly anticipated, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown vs. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the expected return of Porzingis, and Kyrie-related drama at TD Garden.