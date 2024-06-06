The Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics begin their NBA Finals run Thursday night.

Why it matters: The Larry O'Brien Trophy is on the line.

Catch up quick: The Mavericks are in the Finals for the first time since 2011 after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals 4-1.

The Celtics, who are looking to win their first title since 2008, are here after sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The intrigue: The list of storylines for this matchup is a long one. Dynamic duos Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown against Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, Kristaps Porzingis' expected return for Game 1 and Kyrie-related drama at TD Garden.

Flashback: The teams met twice during the regular season and Boston won both games. If Boston wins, they will have 18 titles — the most in the league — breaking their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers.

How it works: The best-of-seven series is played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, giving each team the chance to host their opponent.

Analis' thought bubble: Stopping Dallas' title-hungry backcourt (emphasis on Luka) won't be easy. Mavs in 7.

Axios' Maxwell Millington says he has to take Boston in 6 after news that Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is on his way back to the lineup.

Fun facts: Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla, 35, is the youngest coach to reach the finals since Bill Russel in 1968. Mavs' coach Jason Kidd was a point guard on Dallas' 2011 championship team.

The games will be on ABC, ESPN, ESPN app and ESPN Radio. Watch the live stream here.

Here is the NBA Finals schedule, all times ET: