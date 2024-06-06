MNC bumps Vista Outdoor bid to more than $3B

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Treasury oversees CFIUS, which is reviewing CSG's offer to buy Vista Outdoor's ammunition unit. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

MNC Capital Partners on Thursday increased its all-cash offer to acquire Vista Outdoor, ramping up pressure as the company proceeds with a separate deal that's nearing a shareholder vote. Why it matters: MNC is trying to derail Vista's deal for its ammunition business with a Czech buyer that is currently under government review.

Zoom in: MNC Capital said it raised its offer for the entire company to $39.50 per share, or more than $3 billion. The previous bid was $37.50 per share.

MNC said the revised proposal represents a premium of 46% to the volume weighted average from when Vista's deal with the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) was announced on Oct. 16, 2023, to the last closing price before MNC's initial offer on Feb. 19, 2024.

Catch up quick: Vista Outdoors, which sells outdoor gear and ammunition, is moving ahead with the $2 billion CSG deal, which the U.S. government is continuing to review.