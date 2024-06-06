Medicaid expands mental health clinic funding

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Medicaid experiment supporting comprehensive and crisis mental health care at community clinics is expanding to 10 new states. Why it matters: The initiative provides sustainable funding to help clinics that serve low-income patients provide mental health and substance use treatment.

It's the first time new states have been added to the Medicaid demonstration since 2017, when it launched in eight states.

State of play: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont will join the Medicaid test, the Biden administration announced this week.

Context: Certified community behavioral health centers offer outpatient mental health and substance use services, 24/7 crisis services, psychiatric rehabilitation services and other care to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Almost 500 clinics now operate across 46 states. Those that aren't funded by the Medicaid demonstration can get separate operating grants from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The clinics serve roughly 3 million people, according to a new report from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

What's next: Ten more states in 2026 will be able to join the Medicaid program, which was expanded by the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.