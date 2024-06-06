European Central Bank cuts interest rates for the first time since 2019, leaving Fed behind

The European Central Bank on Thursday lowered interest rates for the first time in nearly five years, taking the rare step of front-running the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Why it matters: Some of the world's most significant central banks are starting to dial back aggressive interest rate hikes put in place to choke global inflation — ending a global era of ultra-tight money.
The big exception is the Fed, which has pushed back expectations of a rate cut. U.S. inflation looks stubbornly stuck above the Fed's 2% target, despite an otherwise healthy economy.
Euro zone inflation, meanwhile, has dropped notably alongside weaker economic conditions.
What they're saying: ECB officials said that, based on a more favorable inflation outlook, "it is now appropriate to moderate the degree of monetary policy restriction after nine months of holding rates steady."
State of play: The ECB cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point, after the Bank of Canada that made a similar move on Wednesday.
Rates in the eurozone now stand slightly below record-high levels — keeping pressure on the economy.
It's far too soon to tell whether this marks the beginning of a rate cutting cycle that returns to the rock-bottom levels seen in the previous decade.
What to watch: The ECB added that it "will keep policy rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary" to get inflation back down to its 2% target.
New projections from ECB staff show inflation will average 2.5% this year and 2.2% in 2025—both higher than previously thought in March.
The big picture: Global monetary policymakers make rate decision based on what's happening in their respective economies.
But there are worldwide spillovers from such decisions (e.g., currency moves) that make them more cautious about diverging too much from other major central banks, like the Fed.