Skip to main content
35 mins ago - Economy

Charted: Big Lots, big problems

headshot

A line chart that displays the daily stock price of Big Lots from January 2 to June 6, 2024. The stock price starts at $7.99 on January 2, 2024, and ends at $2.88 on June 6, 2024. The chart shows a general downward trend, with the most significant drop occurring in February, from $5.36 to $3.86.
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Lots today reported a punishing loss and plunging sales as the discount retailer careens deeper into crisis mode.

Why it matters: Discount stores catering to lower-income shoppers are under pressure as their target audience is increasingly pinching pennies.

Driving the news: Big Lots recorded a net loss of $205 million in its fiscal Q1, while comparable sales fell 9.9%.

  • CEO Bruce Thorn acknowledged the company missed its sales goals: "We still have a lot of work ahead of us," he said.
  • The retailer is planning to ramp up what he called "extreme bargains" while cutting costs and boosting productivity.

The impact: Big Lots shares fell 18% to $2.88.

  • The stock is down about 64% in 2024.
avatar

This story was an excerpt from Axios Closer, a recap on the day's biggest business stories.

Read the full edition