Broadway Dolly

Via X

Dolly Parton has been workin' 9 to 5 on this.

State of play: The country music legend said today that she's writing a Broadway musical based on her life.

"Hello, I'm Dolly — An Original Musical" will debut in 2026, featuring a mix of Parton's hits and new tunes, Variety reports.

Fun fact: "Hello, I'm Dolly" — a play on the 1964 Broadway hit "Hello, Dolly" — was the title of Parton's debut album in 1967.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Dolly Parton is a national treasure, so I'm thinking this is a guaranteed hit.