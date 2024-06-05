One arrested after attack on U.S. embassy in Beirut

Lebanese army forces close a road near the U.S. embassy in Beirut on June 5. Photo: Joseph EidD/AFP via Getty Images

A gunman who opened fire on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday was arrested after exchanging fire with Lebanese soldiers. Why it matters: The attack comes as regional tensions in the Middle East have soared amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has encompassed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

It also comes as the Biden administration faces increasing domestic and international pressure over its support for Israel.

One of the embassy's security guards was injured in the attack, AP reported.

Driving the news: The U.S. Embassy in Beirut confirmed on X Wednesday that "small arms fire" had taken place near the embassy's entrance at about 8:30am local time.

The embassy thanked the Lebanese Armed Forces, its own security team, and the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, saying their "quick reaction" ensured that "our facility and our team are safe."

"Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," they added.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said in a security alert Wednesday that it would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Zoom in: The Lebanese military wrote on X that the shooter was wounded after its soldiers responded to the scene.

Its forces described the shooter as a Syrian national and said he was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital.

No motive is yet known for the attack. However, Lebanese media have published photos of the alleged shooter wearing a vest with the words "Islamic State" written in Arabic and the initials "I" and "S" in English, AP reports.

