One arrested after attack on U.S. embassy in Beirut

Lebanese army forces turn back motorists as they close a road near the US embassy in Beirut on June 5

Lebanese army forces close a road near the U.S. embassy in Beirut on June 5. Photo: Joseph EidD/AFP via Getty Images

A gunman who opened fire on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday was arrested after exchanging fire with Lebanese soldiers.

Why it matters: The attack comes as regional tensions in the Middle East have soared amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has encompassed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

  • It also comes as the Biden administration faces increasing domestic and international pressure over its support for Israel.
  • One of the embassy's security guards was injured in the attack, AP reported.

Driving the news: The U.S. Embassy in Beirut confirmed on X Wednesday that "small arms fire" had taken place near the embassy's entrance at about 8:30am local time.

  • The embassy thanked the Lebanese Armed Forces, its own security team, and the Lebanese Internal Security Forces, saying their "quick reaction" ensured that "our facility and our team are safe."
  • "Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," they added.
  • The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said in a security alert Wednesday that it would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Zoom in: The Lebanese military wrote on X that the shooter was wounded after its soldiers responded to the scene.

  • Its forces described the shooter as a Syrian national and said he was subsequently arrested and taken to hospital.
  • No motive is yet known for the attack. However, Lebanese media have published photos of the alleged shooter wearing a vest with the words "Islamic State" written in Arabic and the initials "I" and "S" in English, AP reports.

