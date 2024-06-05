Harris on Trump's verdict: "Cheaters don't like getting caught"

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaks with Jimmy Kimmel, right on June 4 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Screenshot: ABC News

Vice President Kamala Harris disavowed former President Trump's response to his recent criminal conviction and expressed support for the jury in a Tuesday "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview. The big picture: Trump is the first former or sitting U.S. president to become a convicted felon as he campaigns to return to the White House.

"The reality is cheaters don't like getting caught and being held accountable," Harris said.

What they're saying: "Just to kind of really level set — let's think about this," Harris said. "A jury of 12 people, peers, over the course of six weeks deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt for 34 felony counts."

"There was a defense attorney who actively participated in selecting that jury, who actively made decisions about witnesses to call, witnesses to cross-examine."

Context: Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial last month for falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11.

The former president condemned the verdict and said the trial was "rigged."

Zoom out: Voters want to know they can count on the next president, Harris said, referring to the November election.

"The American people want to know that there is a president who believes that they are accountable to the people," she said.

"And that they are allowed to travel overseas," Kimmel quipped, referring to how some felons are prohibited from leaving the U.S.

Worth noting: Trump's supporters have indicated that he'd be inclined to prosecute figures like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against the former president.

"He has been very clear — he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies," Harris said.

