Whether you want to escape record-breaking heat with a "coolcation" or take a road trip across state lines, we rounded up a few live events that might be worth a trip.
By the numbers: Nearly 82% of all adults in the U.S. intend to travel at least once this summer, according to a yearly survey conducted by The Vacationer.
- Gen Zers and millennials are most willing to hop on a plane to see a live event, according to a AAA survey.
Here are some of the biggest events and festivals in the U.S. this summer and fall:
🎶 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: June 13–16 at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.
🤎 Essence Festival of Culture: July 4–7 in New Orleans, "celebrating 30 years of loving us."
🤖 International Comic-Con: July 25–28 at the San Diego Convention Center.
🥦 Broccoli City Festival: July 27–28 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
🎵 Lollapalooza: Aug. 1–4 at Grant Park in Chicago.
🎨 Artscape: Aug. 2–4 in Baltimore.
🏍️ The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Aug. 2–11 in Sturgis, South Dakota.
🎙️ Elvis Week: Aug. 9–17 at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.
🎾 U.S. Open Tennis Championships: Aug. 19–Sept. 8 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Main Draw begins Aug. 26.
🔥 Black Rock City (Burning Man): Aug. 25–Sept. 2 at Black Rock Desert in Nevada.
🍴 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival: Aug. 29–Nov. 23 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
🇺🇲 The Big E: Sept. 13–29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
🎸 Austin City Limits Music Festival: Oct. 4–6 and 11–13 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
🎈Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Oct. 5–13 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
🧌 Texas Renaissance Festival: Oct. 12–Dec. 1, weekends, in Todd Mission, Texas.
🪅 Fantasy Fest: Oct. 18–27 in Key West, Florida.
🍷 San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival: Nov. 3–10 in San Diego.
🐂 National Finals Rodeo: Dec. 5–14 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.