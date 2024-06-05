Cruise relaunches in Dallas

A Cruise robotaxi in a parking garage. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
Robotaxi company Cruise is relaunching its Dallas operations while trying to rebuild its reputation after one of its driverless cars in San Francisco dragged a pedestrian 20 feet.
Why it matters: The GM subsidiary is using Dallas and Phoenix as its proving ground for resuming autonomous service.
The latest: Cruise soft-launched a return to Dallas this week using human drivers in vehicles without autonomous systems engaged, per a memo to city officials.
Between the lines: The state of Texas, not the city of Dallas, regulates autonomous vehicle operations in the area.
