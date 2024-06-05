Cruise relaunches in Dallas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Robotaxi company Cruise is relaunching its Dallas operations while trying to rebuild its reputation after one of its driverless cars in San Francisco dragged a pedestrian 20 feet. Why it matters: The GM subsidiary is using Dallas and Phoenix as its proving ground for resuming autonomous service.

The latest: Cruise soft-launched a return to Dallas this week using human drivers in vehicles without autonomous systems engaged, per a memo to city officials.

The company will first operate in a limited area of the city before a planned expansion, the memo says.

Between the lines: The state of Texas, not the city of Dallas, regulates autonomous vehicle operations in the area.

A 2017 state law allows motor vehicles with automated driving systems to operate in Texas without a human operator.

