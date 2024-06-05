Charted: 🎤 How Iggy Azalea's doing on the charts

Data: Coin Gecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iggy Azalea's meme coin is inching toward a $100 million market cap, at least for the full supply of the token, which is just under a billion.

So even a small set aside of that is a pretty decent payday for a minor celebrity. She could get real fancy.

The intrigue: Another meme coin, IGGY, has launched, attempting to ride her brand's coattails, but she has disavowed it.

Zoom out: Pump, the Solana app that makes it crazy easy to mint meme coins, is absolutely crushing, bringing in a total of $32 million in revenue since launching early this year.

Half of that was earned in May.

Context: Yes, we usually talk about much bigger numbers than a paltry $32 million around here, but the liquidity mechanism for most crypto projects usually ends up being much more roundabout, too.

But all this meme coin production is lining the Pump team's pockets with actual profits. That's a thing.

💭 Our thought bubble: Anyway! While I stan Azealia Banks, I hadn't the foggiest who Iggy Azalea was before reporting out this little moment in the markets.