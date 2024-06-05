Skip to main content
5 hours ago - Economy

Charted: 🎤 How Iggy Azalea's doing on the charts

A line chart that tracks the price of Solana meme coin MOTHER from May 29 to June 4, 2024. The price fluctuates between a low of around two cents on May 31 and a high of almost ten cents on June 4. The chart shows a general upward trend, with notable spikes on June 1 and June 4.
Data: Coin Gecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iggy Azalea's meme coin is inching toward a $100 million market cap, at least for the full supply of the token, which is just under a billion.

  • So even a small set aside of that is a pretty decent payday for a minor celebrity. She could get real fancy.

The intrigue: Another meme coin, IGGY, has launched, attempting to ride her brand's coattails, but she has disavowed it.

Zoom out: Pump, the Solana app that makes it crazy easy to mint meme coins, is absolutely crushing, bringing in a total of $32 million in revenue since launching early this year.

  • Half of that was earned in May.

Context: Yes, we usually talk about much bigger numbers than a paltry $32 million around here, but the liquidity mechanism for most crypto projects usually ends up being much more roundabout, too.

  • But all this meme coin production is lining the Pump team's pockets with actual profits. That's a thing.

💭 Our thought bubble: Anyway! While I stan Azealia Banks, I hadn't the foggiest who Iggy Azalea was before reporting out this little moment in the markets.

  • I have now watched one-and-only-one of the newly minted meme coin maven's music videos, while I have watched "212" approximately 300 times.
