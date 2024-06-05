Mexico death linked to bird flu new in humans

A strain of bird flu not previously detected in humans claimed the life of a person in Mexico, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Why it matters: It was the first confirmed human case of a strain of bird flu known as H5N2, which differs from the variety driving cases in U.S. cattle.

The risk posed by this virus to the general population is currently low, WHO said, noting that H5N2 viruses have previously been reported in poultry in Mexico.

Context: A 59-year-old with no previous exposure to poultry or other animals died on April 24, about one week after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general discomfort.

The patient had multiple underlying medical conditions and had been bedridden for three weeks for other reasons before acute symptoms began, according to WHO.

The health agency said it's not been possible to establish if this human case is related to the recent poultry outbreaks.

State of play: Three non-fatal human cases of H5N1 avian flu have been confirmed in the United States this year.