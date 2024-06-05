Osmo CEO predicts we'll be sending smells via online messages someday

Sending a scent or a smell to someone via email or online chat is "going to happen" someday, Osmo co-founder and CEO Alex Wiltschko, predicted on Wednesday at Axios' AI+ Summit in New York City. Why it matters: The current discourse around generative AI is all about digital media like text, video and music — but the physical world will be deeply impacted as well if companies like Osmo, which is developing tech to give computers a sense of smell, succeed.

What they're saying: "New forms of entertainment — that will surprise us — will be possible. We need to build the tech stack, that's step one," said Wiltschko.

Yes, but: Even today's large language models remain most useful for general-purpose assistance at work.

"When you are at the edge of what's known, or the thing you're doing isn't in the data set, you have to do it yourself," said Wiltschko.

"So if you want a general purpose helper, LLMs as they are are fantastic, But when you start to get into the edge of what's known and what's possible, or your data actually is highly proprietary...really, the tool should be purpose-fit for the job."

The bottom line: The AI of the future will look very different from what we've seen so far. "We're early!" warned Lux Capital partner Grace Isford.