Amanda Knox, center, walks to court in Florence with her husband Christopher Robinson on June 5, 2024. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

An Italian appeals court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, finding she wrongfully blamed an innocent man for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher while she was a suspect in the case, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: After a highly publicized trial and conviction in Kercher's murder, Knox was ultimately acquitted of any involvement, but the slander charge remained, despite Knox's stance that the confession, which she later tried to retract, was coerced.

Reversing the slander conviction would have cleared the Seattle-area resident's name "once and for all," she said.

Flashback: Knox, then a student at the University of Washington, was accused of Kercher's murder while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Now 36, she has returned to the Northwest, where she has two children and is an independent podcast creator and advocate against wrongful convictions.

What's next: The court's reconviction Wednesday confirmed a three-year sentence for Knox, which she had already served in the four years she was in prison for the initial murder investigation and subsequent trials. She was released in 2011, and faces no additional jail time.