Senate Democratic campaigns are launching a month-long blitz on reproductive rights, pressing Republicans on abortion as the second anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade approaches, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Republicans have suffered at the ballot box since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion rights case, and Democrats will elevate it as a top election issue this year.
Campaigns in all battleground states will partake, a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee aide told Axios.
The blitz will include paid advertising from the DSCC, events hosted by campaigns and local organizations, and social media activity.
The big picture: Senate Democrats will also spend this month voting on reproductive rights bills, marking an all-encompassing barrage from the party on abortion rights.
The bills have no chance of being considered in the Republican-controlledHouse, but aim to put Republicans in the tough position of voting against federal protections for contraception.
Context: With the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturningRoe approaching on June 24, Republicans have struggled to find an effective counter-message on abortion rights.
Polling shows Republicans suffered during the 2022 midterms because of their abortion messaging.
And a slate of controversial state-level abortion bans and ballot initiatives seeking to enshrineabortion rights are threatening their 2024 prospects.
Republican candidates have also stuck to saying that abortion rights are a state-level issue, in a bid to blunt questions about whether they would support federal abortion restrictions.
What they're saying: "Democrats will join with local leaders, health care advocates and voters to highlight the threat Republican Senate candidates pose to women's right to make medical decisions for themselves," Tommy Garcia, a DSCC spokesperson, told Axios.