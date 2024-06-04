Spotlight: Maria Lopez Rosas

Editor's note: This is part of a monthly series spotlighting Latinos who are making a mark in their communities.

Maria Lopez Rosas is a 26-year-old impact investor for Illumen Capital, a Black-owned and led fund manager dedicated to achieving racial and gender equity in investing. Maria lives Oakland, California.

Why do you do what you do? I come from an Indigenous community in Mexico and generations of resilient women. My great-grandmother was an entrepreneur who did not know how to read. Still, she knew how to manage

money and understood the importance of financial freedom. I stand for her and all women who have been silenced when making financial decisions.

What's your recipe for achieving your goals? I believe in the power of research to inform our society and achieve goals. Illumen Capital and Stanford SPARQ research shows there is racial bias in our investment space — the more successful Black investors are, the less likely they are to get funded. For entrepreneurs, Latina women receive the lowest approval rates for business loans from banks. I strive to make research-informed decisions to direct capital to overlooked and underrepresented communities.

What are you reading or watching? I am reading "Poverty, by America," by Matthew Desmond.

What is something you do just for yourself? I like to cook traditional Mexican recipes. While not nearly as skilled as my mother, I like experimenting with different chiles and spices to create nourishing foods that remind me of where I come from.

What is something you can't live without? My sisters and I uplift each other. We share everything — our dreams, challenges, and goals.

What is the best advice you ever got? "Ulúni xtipa" or "Do it with all your might" in Zapotec, an indigenous dialect native to Oaxaca, Mexico. I

use this phrase in all big moments in my life, making sure I carry my people and give it my all.