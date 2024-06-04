Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to stealing millions from baseball star

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers steps up to bat during a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles

Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium on June 2 in Los Angeles. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player.

Why it matters: The scandal has shocked baseball fans worldwide and underscored the dangers of sports betting.

The big picture: Ippei Mizuhara — the Japanese-language translator who worked alongside Ohtani since the star's Major League Baseball debut in 2018 — was charged in April with making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's bank account to pay off gambling debts.

  • Mizuhara agreed to a plea deal last month that would see him plead guilty to one count each of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return.
  • He admitted to stealing the money and pleaded guilty in federal court Santa Ana, California, AP reported.

Between the lines: Ohtani denied knowing about the bank account transfers and has said he never engaged in any sports betting.

State of play: Mizuhara began placing sports bets with an illegal bookmaker in September 2021, according to his plea agreement.

  • Between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2024, Mizuhara placed about 19,000 wagers and his net losses amounted to more than $40.6 million, per the criminal complaint.

