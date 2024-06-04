Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to stealing millions from baseball star

Share on email (opens in new window)

Shohei Ohtani at Dodger Stadium on June 2 in Los Angeles. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player. Why it matters: The scandal has shocked baseball fans worldwide and underscored the dangers of sports betting.

The big picture: Ippei Mizuhara — the Japanese-language translator who worked alongside Ohtani since the star's Major League Baseball debut in 2018 — was charged in April with making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's bank account to pay off gambling debts.

Mizuhara agreed to a plea deal last month that would see him plead guilty to one count each of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return.

He admitted to stealing the money and pleaded guilty in federal court Santa Ana, California, AP reported.

Between the lines: Ohtani denied knowing about the bank account transfers and has said he never engaged in any sports betting.

State of play: Mizuhara began placing sports bets with an illegal bookmaker in September 2021, according to his plea agreement.

Between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2024, Mizuhara placed about 19,000 wagers and his net losses amounted to more than $40.6 million, per the criminal complaint.

