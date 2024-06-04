Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If countries really like renewable power, they should put a ring on it. Why it matters: The International Energy Agency finds most nations lack explicit plans in their official pledges under the Paris Agreement.

Inclusion in these formal — albeit non-binding — submissions could add weight to the consensus goal in last year's United Nations climate talks, which aim to triple global capacity by 2030.

The big picture: Thus far, only 14 of the 194 "nationally determined contributions" include "explicit targets" for installed renewables capacity by 2030, IEA said in a new report.

The agency said revised NDCs countries are supposed to submit next year will be an "important opportunity" to show plans to act on COP28 renewables goals.

Threat level: Currently, the renewable hopes of countries are stronger than what's in their NDCs — but still collectively short of the tripling target, IEA finds.

The sum of all combined "ambitions" — that is, firm policies and looser plans — would still fall short of the tripling pledge if fully implemented, getting 70% of the way there.

Zoom in: The world added almost 560 gigawatts of renewable generating capacity last year, up 64% year over year.

But nearly two-thirds of that growth was in China, per the IEA analysis; that calls for wider acceleration and offers policy ideas to achieve it.

The bottom line: "This report makes clear that the tripling target is ambitious but achievable — though only if governments quickly turn promises into plans of action," IEA boss Fatih Birol said in a statement.