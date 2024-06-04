Illumina approves Grail spinoff plan

Illumina on Tuesday said its board has approved plans to spin off Grail, the early cancer screening company it founded, spun off, and then reacquired for $8 billion over the objections of antitrust regulators in both the U.S. and Europe.
Why it matters: This saga is a stark warning to other companies that may seek to close deals before securing antitrust approval, via a faulty "toothpaste out of the tube" strategy.
Not only was Illumina ultimately fined and forced to divest Grail, but its decisions also caused activist investor Carl Icahn to launch a proxy fight and sue the company.
Details: Illumina shareholders will receive one Grail share (Nasdaq: GRAL) per six Illumina shares, with Illumina retaining a 14.5% stake in Grail after the June 24 spinoff.
Illumina shares closed yesterday at $103.37, which is down nearly 25% for the year.