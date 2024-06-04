Ikea offers work in a virtual universe

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
The job market may be in a slow-motion cooldown, but you can still get a virtual job.
State of play: Ikea is hiring employees to work at its new virtual store on gaming platform Roblox, where they can perform tasks at the Swedish Food Market and Bistro or arrange virtual showrooms.
Between the lines: The retailer is listing 10 paid positions — all based in the U.K. or Ireland, sadly — in a promotion designed to draw awareness to its real-life career opportunities.