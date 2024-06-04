Skip to main content
8 hours ago - Economy

Ikea offers work in a virtual universe

headshot
Animated illustration of a hand cursor with a speech bubble that says "Hej!".

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The job market may be in a slow-motion cooldown, but you can still get a virtual job.

State of play: Ikea is hiring employees to work at its new virtual store on gaming platform Roblox, where they can perform tasks at the Swedish Food Market and Bistro or arrange virtual showrooms.

  • "Successful applicants will be able to flex their skills, help customers, and get promoted to move departments, just like in the real world," the furniture chain says.

Between the lines: The retailer is listing 10 paid positions — all based in the U.K. or Ireland, sadly — in a promotion designed to draw awareness to its real-life career opportunities.

