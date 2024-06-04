Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

AI will wreck the documentary tradition unless filmmakers track and disclose their use of generative AI, according to a group of award-winning archival producers who are fighting for new standards. Why it matters: With no laws in place or professional codes governing how documentarians use AI, public trust in the visual record of history will erode, the three women who co-founded the Archival Producers Alliance (APA) argue.

Catch up quick: Archival producers research and manage footage, photographs, audio and ephemera for use in documentary films.

Rachel Antell, one of the APA co-founders, told Axios she was working on a documentary last year, soon after ChatGPT's debut, when the filmmakers showed her images they'd made with AI that they planned to use alongside real archival photos.

"We were very alarmed," Antell recalled. "Are you going to tell the audience this is not a real image of this historical figure?'"

Antell and her colleague Jen Petrucelli joined forces with Stephanie Jenkins, another archival producer, to start the APA — with its first initiative aimed at sorting out the use of generative AI in documentary.

The big picture: Archival producers are in the trenches of the fight to maintain accuracy in documentary film.

The APA, with help from a global group of volunteer experts, has proposed a set of guidelines designed to recognize what genAI brings to filmmaking while also addressing the risks.

"Things are moving so fast and filmmakers want to use this technology," Antell said. "And we think there are a lot of risks to that."

The guidelines aim to "preserve the ethical nature of documentary and preserve the field of documentary as a genre," she said.

Between the lines: The long-term problem is that documentaries build on other documentaries, and if filmmakers can't trust the authenticity of their predecessors' work, the whole enterprise collapses.

"Generated material presented as 'real' in one film will be passed along — on the internet, in other films — and is in danger of forever muddying the historical record," the APA wrote in late 2023 in an open letter signed by over 100 people in the field.

GenAI is of particular risk in documentary film, the APA claims in the letter, because "the commingling of real and unreal taints all of it; if neither images or audio can be believed, then the nonfiction genre is hopelessly compromised."

The APA guidelines recommend production transparency practices — like tracking genAI use with a cue sheet as you would music, including details about software versions and prompts used.

They also suggest adding watermarks to generated images, or mentioning the process in the film itself.

Yes, but: Antell and Jenkins said they don't want to fence filmmakers off from ever using genAI.

" We recognize there may be good reasons for documentarians to use AI-generated media: to bring to life the stories of people who are missing from history, or to take viewers to a time or place without adequate visual representation," the APA's open letter says.

Documentary film and photography have always raised thorny questions about truth and authenticity.

Case in point: In the 19th century, pioneering war photographers moved corpses around the battlefield in order to tell a particular story.

But using genAI in documentary film is different, Antell and Jenkins said.

"The act of humans bearing witness is an integral part of the documentary genre. It can't be fully separated out," Antell said.

Documentaries, Jenkins says, are "documents. They're a filmmaker going through and saying, 'Look at all this research I've pulled together, I'm creating a new document about this subject.'"

GenAI tools, the producers argue, can't replace this because they're machines, Jenkins says: "Machines [aren't] born. They don't change in the way humans do and they don't die."

What we're watching: The APA plans to release its AI guidelines in September.