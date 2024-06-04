Skip to main content
Charted: It pays to be the boss

The bar chart illustrates the top 10 highest paid CEOs in 2023, with Hock Tan of Broadcom leading the pack at $161.8 million, followed by Will Lansing of Fair Isaac at $66.3 million and Tim Cook of Apple at $63.2 million.
Data: Equilar | Associated Press CEO Pay Study; Note: Total compensation including salary, bonus, stock and options; Chart: Axios Visuals

S&P 500 company CEOs got a median raise of 12.6% in 2023, far better than their workers and the rate of inflation, AP found based on study by Equilar, an executive data firm.

Why it matters: "At half the companies in this year's pay survey, it would take the worker at the middle of the company's pay scale almost 200 years to make what their CEO did," AP writes.

Zoom in: CEOs flourished as earnings often exceeded expectations amid a better-than-expected economy.

  • But critics say CEOs are raking in exorbitant compensation while workers struggle to keep pace with price increases.
