Charted: 🥩 A staking benchmark

There are many staking service providers out there, and the rates they pass on to their customers vary. So the CESR aims to make the take more transparent.
What we're watching: If ether ETFs sans staking end up being extra good for ether investors who aren't in those ETFs, a theory we reported on, the yield on this thing should go up as the new funds start to see meaningful inflows.
Reality check: There are multiple factors that determine Ethereum's staking rate, like the amount of ether staked, and network activity. That explains late 2022/early 2023 peaks when staking rates jumped as high as 8%, according to CoinFund president Chris Perkins.