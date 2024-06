Catch up quick

@ D.C.

πŸ›οΈ The Federal Trade Commission has held meetings with tech executives to inform a possible antitrust probe into Microsoft's licensing and bundling strategies, including the cybersecurity implications. (Nextgov/FCW)

πŸ“ The Department of Health and Human Services will now allow Change Healthcare to file breach notifications on behalf of thousands of organizations affected by its ransomware attack. (The Record)

@ Industry

⚠️ More than a dozen current and former employees of OpenAI and Google DeepMind have signed a letter expressing concerns about the industry's approach to safety. (Axios)

πŸ’» Security researchers are starting to dig into Microsoft's new Recall feature β€” and they're not too happy about its potential impact on a device's cybersecurity. (The Verge)

πŸ‘€ A recently obtained internal Google database details six years' worth of potential privacy and security issues at the company, including accidental data collection and leaked information. (404 Media)

@ Hackers and hacks

πŸ€– Hugging Face said it detected "unauthorized access" early last week to its Spaces platform, where users can create, share or host AI models and resources. (TechCrunch)

πŸ“ˆ Researchers at Mandiant say they saw a significant resurgence in ransomware activity in 2023. (CyberScoop)