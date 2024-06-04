Catch up quick

@ D.C.

🏛️ The Federal Trade Commission has held meetings with tech executives to inform a possible antitrust probe into Microsoft's licensing and bundling strategies, including the cybersecurity implications. (Nextgov/FCW)

📝 The Department of Health and Human Services will now allow Change Healthcare to file breach notifications on behalf of thousands of organizations affected by its ransomware attack. (The Record)

@ Industry

⚠️ More than a dozen current and former employees of OpenAI and Google DeepMind have signed a letter expressing concerns about the industry's approach to safety. (Axios)

💻 Security researchers are starting to dig into Microsoft's new Recall feature — and they're not too happy about its potential impact on a device's cybersecurity. (The Verge)

👀 A recently obtained internal Google database details six years' worth of potential privacy and security issues at the company, including accidental data collection and leaked information. (404 Media)

@ Hackers and hacks

🤖 Hugging Face said it detected "unauthorized access" early last week to its Spaces platform, where users can create, share or host AI models and resources. (TechCrunch)

📈 Researchers at Mandiant say they saw a significant resurgence in ransomware activity in 2023. (CyberScoop)