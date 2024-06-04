A growing number of Americans are questioning the safety and efficacy of U.S. sunscreens — and they have reason to be concerned. Why it matters: Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country, so sun protection remains crucial.

The big picture: Compared to the U.S., Europe has more approved active sunscreen ingredients, says Henry Lim, dermatologist at Henry Ford Health in Detroit and former president of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Sunscreens should have broad spectrum protection, which means they protect against both UVA rays (often associated with skin cancer and skin aging) and UVB exposure (responsible for sunburn).

Zoom in: The sunscreens in Europe currently offer better protection from UVA radiation compared to those in the U.S. because of better testing methods, Lim says.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed new sunscreen regulation changes.

What they're saying: "Based on currently available data, it's safe to continue to use organic [chemical] sunscreen and mineral sunscreen" that's approved by the FDA, Lim says.

Yes, but: New FDA research shows that some active ingredients in U.S. sunscreens get absorbed into the bloodstream.

"But does it truly mean that it is harmful? That data is very controversial at the moment," Lim says.

Between the lines: Europe, Australia and much of Asia treat sunscreen as a cosmetic, while the FDA regulates it as an over-the-counter drug, which requires more time to evaluate.

The FDA hasn't approved a new UV filter for sunscreen in more than 20 years.

Newer sunscreen ingredients available elsewhere include bemotrizinol, bisoctrizole, DHHB and octyl triazone — filters more efficient at absorbing UV rays and less likely to penetrate skin or cause allergic reactions than U.S.-approved ones, says cosmetic chemist Michelle Wong, who lives in Australia.

What we're watching: American sunscreens may be starting to catch up. Bemotrizinol could be approved by the FDA "hopefully" this year, Lim says.

FDA spokesperson Cherie Duvall-Jones says, "While one manufacturer is working with the FDA to generate the requested data for bemotrizinol," the agency can't discuss the drug's status.

There hasn't been data submitted for the evaluation of other active sunscreen ingredients.

