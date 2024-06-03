Summer gear guide

To make your summer outdoor adventure a little more comfortable, Axios Denver reporters put together a list of our favorite new gear to pack. There's a tent for every adventure, organizers to make packing a breeze and other top picks.

Inspired Overland's Rooftop Tent: At $999 and just 76 pounds, this tent is more accessible than any other on the market. It's also just 6 inches mounted, meaning it'll probably fit in the garage atop your SUV.

The setup is seamless — it opens on its own — and keeps you dry and warm.

Omega Tent: This $1,550-and-up inflatable tent stands out with its pole-free, innovative features and bright colors, making it a good home base for music festivals.

It opens with a magnetic hinged door to a roomy 6-foot-8-inch-high ceiling and ready-to-decorate inflatable shelves and closet.

Big Agnes Bunk House tent: A larger, roomy tent with high ceilings and room for gear is always worth the upgrade, regardless of how many you're sleeping.

It's lightweight yet burly and packs down to a smaller size than most of its competition — meaning it won't take up valuable trunk space.

