🕹️ Pudgy Penguins announces a game partnership

A high-quality mobile game is planned for the Pudgy Penguins NFT line next year, courtesy of a new partnership with Mythical Games.
Why it matters: Pudgy Penguins has been winning 2024, getting its intellectual property into Walmart and Target as physical toys, as well as dramatically increasing the value of its NFTs.
Yes, but: To stick the landing, it will need to be a good game.
Context: NFTs offer, potentially, a built-in fanbase for products built around the underlying IP.
By the numbers: Floor prices (the value of the most common items in an NFT collection) have quintupled since Netz took over the Penguins, going from about 2 ETH to 10 ETH today (roughly $37,000).
