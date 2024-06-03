Oil prices barely moved following Sunday's OPEC+ decision to eventually unwind some crude production cuts — a pledge that came with a big asterisk. Why it matters: The oil cartel's plan has market and geopolitical implications, especially during election season when energy prices will be campaign fodder for the U.S. presidential election.

Despite a torrid spring rally that briefly stoked fears of $100 per barrel, Brent has mostly languished in a range well below $90.

For now, OPEC+ is in no hurry to bring many more barrels to the market as demand growth remains modest.

It could be a signal that prices will "remain elevated through the U.S. presidential election," as the Wall Street Journal noted.

Catch up quick: Current curbs totaling 2.2 million barrels per day will extend through the third quarter and then gradually phase out through September 2025.

But those monthly increases "can be paused or reversed subject to market conditions," the group said.

Meanwhile, roughly 3.7 mbd of other standing cuts will be extended through 2025, though the United Arab Emirates baseline production quota rises starting next year.

Between the lines: RBC Capital Markets says Saudi Arabia may have done enough to help talks with Washington about a security deal.

The plans to taper cuts, while hedged, could be well received, Helima Croft writes.

"Relations between Washington and Riyadh have seen a significant recovery from October 2022 lows and today's decision should keep that trend line intact."

What we're watching: The supply trajectory from non-OPEC producers including the U.S., which will influence their decision-making.

The bottom line: "OPEC+ member countries would like to start increasing oil production without negatively impacting prices. They cannot do that just yet," S&P Global Commodity Insights executive director Bhushan Bahree said in a note.