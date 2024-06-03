FDA report casts doubt on MDMA treatments

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
A new Food and Drug Administration report questions the safety of using MDMA — also known as ecstasy — to treat PTSD, citing the potential for abuse and possible side effects.
Why it matters: The findings cast new doubts on what could become the first psychedelic-based treatment approved in the U.S. ahead of a related meeting tomorrow.
Friction point: Clinical trials using MDMA to treat PTSD made it difficult to assess safety and effectiveness, FDA staff wrote.
Read the rest.
Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.