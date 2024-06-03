What to know about Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president

She has also made history as the first Jewish person to be elected president of the predominantly Catholic country.
Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, will have the chance to put her stamp on Mexico's climate and immigration policies once she takes office on Oct. 1.
What is Sheinbaum's background?
Sheinbaum was born in Mexico City in 1962 to parents who both worked in the sciences, per the New York Times.
Both sets of Sheinbaum's grandparents were Jews who immigrated to Mexico from Lithuania and Bulgaria, per the Times.
Sheinbaum first met her husband, Jesús María Tarriba, a financial risk specialist at the Bank of Mexico, while they were both in university.
The pair reconnected in recent years and married in 2023.
Sheinbaum has two children and one grandchild, per CNN.
Sheinbaum's career as a scientist
Sheinbaum got a degree in physics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) before moving on to earn a PhD in energy engineering.
During her doctoral studies in the 1990s she spent four years doing energy engineering research at the University of California, Berkeley, Reuters reported.
In 2006, she joined the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — becoming a member of the team that would win the Nobel Peace Prize the following year, CNN reported.
Her years in politics
Sheinbaum first entered politics in 2000, when outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) — then the newly-elected mayor of Mexico City — appointed her to be his environment secretary, per CNN.
In 2015, Sheinbaum became the head of Mexico City's largest borough, Tlalpan.