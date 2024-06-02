🗳️ Trump's new play for Black voters

Biden and Trump are making a point of courting Black voters, but since he was convicted Thursday, Trump's campaign has touted a particularly provocative pitch.

He and surrogates have launched an aggressive appeal to Black men, trying to link Trump's claims that he's a victim of a corrupt justice system to similar feelings in Black communities.

It's the latest example of using bad legal news to feed his familiar theme that he's a victim of political persecution.

In this case, Trump — long known for racially incendiary comments about African Americans and Latinos — is trying to show a common bond with Black voters, particularly men.

"The reason we're seeing so many African Americans come into the Trump campaign — two big things: jobs and justice," Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told CNN on Friday.

Biden and other Democrats have ridiculed the strategy. The president told Black voters in Philadelphia last week that Trump is "pandering and peddling lies and stereotypes for your vote so he can win for himself, not for you."

