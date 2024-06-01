Biden vetoes Congress’s crypto custody bill

What they're saying: "My Administration is eager to work with the Congress to ensure a comprehensive and balanced regulatory framework for digital assets, building on existing authorities," President Joe Biden wrote in a statement accompanying his veto.
Context: Critics of the legislation have pointed out that the clock had actually run out for Congress to review the procedural action by the SEC, under the Administrative Procedure Act.
Of note: Traditional finance organizations wrote the President today urging him to support Congress's effort to remove the rule. They argue the rule will make it too expensive for regulated entities to participate in the custody business, to the detriment of their customers.