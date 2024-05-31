Skip to main content
May 30, 2024 - Politics & Policy

⚖️ Trump's charges, by action

Three tables showing which business record each of Trump's 34 counts were related to. There were 11 counts related to the check, 11 related to the invoice and 12 related to the ledger entry.
Table: Alice Feng/Axios

